Ormskirk stabbings: One of two men attacked in fight dies
A teenager who was stabbed in a fight has died, police have said.
He was one of two 19-year-old men stabbed in Railway Road, Ormskirk, at about midnight, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died, while the other man is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.
A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Maghull in Sefton have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
They remain in custody as police appeal for anyone with information to contact them.
