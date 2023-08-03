BAE Systems praises Lancashire workers as it reports £21bn record orders
BAE Systems has said it has taken a new record for orders because of the war in Ukraine.
The defence firm took more than £21bn worth of orders in the first six months of the year as governments increase spending on military equipment.
The company employs more than 10,000 people at its Warton and Samlesbury military aircraft factories.
Chief Executive Charles Woodburn praised workers' "outstanding efforts" for its "strong financial performance".
He highlighted the achievements of its Lancashire military aircraft factories in his half-yearly financial statement, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They include the development of the new Tempest fighter jet, and various large-scale recruitment campaigns and community activities.
Mr Woodburn said: "The workforce provides vital frontline combat air capabilities to UK and international customers, making an important contribution to safeguarding national defence and security.
"This includes providing around-the-clock support to the Royal Air Force Typhoon Fleets and F-35 Fleets, maintaining availability of Hawk jet trainer aircraft and playing a key role developing the UK's future combat air system, Tempest.
"With a record order backlog and good operational performance, we're well positioned to continue delivering sustained growth in the coming years."
