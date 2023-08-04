Blackburn and Darwen youth services win £8m cash boost
Youth facilities are set to be "transformed" thanks to £8m of government funding, a council leader has said.
The cash will pave the way for four projects including two new youth hubs and an employment and skills hub in Blackburn and Darwen.
Darwen Youth Centre is also to be extended with a host of new facilities.
Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said it was a "brilliant outcome for our youngsters".
Darwen Youth Centre is set to double in size with an extra level being added to the existing building on Knott Street, the council said.
It will feature a new creative workshop space, recording and DJ studio, gaming zone as well as upgrades to outdoor sports facilities.
Also under the funding, which came about after a successful council bid, Blackburn Youth Zone will receive a new employment and skills hub in the currently unused Fuse Box building.
Audley and Queen's Park Children's Centre is set to get a new youth centre which will be open seven days a week.
It will include specialist mental health support as well as employability and rehabilitation help.
There will also be a new youth hub with indoor and outdoor spaces for young people in Shadsworth.
Mr Riley said: "This funding will see our youth facilities transformed, supporting our mission to ensure every child and young person has opportunities to fulfil their potential."
Hannah Allen, chief executive Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone, said everyone was "delighted" to finally refurbish the Fuse Box.
"Currently it's an unused and undeveloped space covering approximately 3,500 square metres.
"Initially opened in 1818 as Blackburn's first electricity power station, this area will become our employment skills hub."
She said it would help "empower" young people and help them acquire new skills to "access a range of employment opportunities".
Elsewhere, other projects to win funding include Burnley Boys and Girls Club, the Foxton Centre in Preston and Tabini Boys and Girls Club in Blackpool.
The Boathouse Youth in Blackpool has also been granted cash, while Fleetwood Trust has been granted more than £1m to renovate Fleetwood Hospital to provide services for young people.