Lancashire Police dog shot dead after mauling handler
- Published
A police dog has been shot dead by armed officers after mauling its handler while on a search for a missing person, a force has said.
Lancashire Police said PD Jax, a Belgian Malinois, "became aggressive" and attacked a handler in a field off Higher Walton Road in Walton-le-Dale at about 05:15 BST.
It said the officer suffered a serious leg injury and remains in hospital.
Supt Hassan Khan said the incident would be "reviewed in due course".
A force representative said after PD Jax bit the handler, "further patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene with attempts made to restrain the dog".
"All efforts to restrain the dog failed," they said.
"Given the continuing threat to the injured officer and other patrols, PD Jax was shot at the scene by armed officers, and sadly died."
'Devastated'
Supt Khan said it was "never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused, whether to officers, or members of the public".
"We would never put anyone at risk of further harm," he said.
"These are highly-trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog, [they] can present a danger in certain circumstances.
"We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff."
He added that his officers had been left "devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident".
The force representative said the missing person was later found safe and well.
