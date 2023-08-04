Family pay tribute to man found dead in flat in Lancaster

Damian JacksonLancashire Police
Damian Jackson was captured on CCTV shopping in Aldi on the Sunday before his death

A man who was found dead in a flat was "humble, gentle and well loved by many", his family have said.

Damian Jackson, 50, was discovered on Regent Street, Lancaster, at about 11:00 BST on 25 July.

A post-mortem examination found he died from "multiple injuries". Police said his death was being treated as murder.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of Mr Jackson's last confirmed sighting at about 10:20 at the Aldi store on Aldcliffe Road.

They urged anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Jackson after his trip to the supermarket or anyone who say anything suspicious to come forward.

Paying tribute, his relatives said: "The whole family is beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved son and brother."

Police handout
A post-mortem examination found Mr Jackson died from "multiple injuries"

They added: "Damian was humble and gentle, well loved by many across Lancaster, with a great sense of humour.

"He is much missed by us all and his death has left an enormous hole in our lives."

