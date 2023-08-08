Lancashire U-turn over 20mph speed zone complaints pause
Police in a county have reaffirmed they are dealing with speeding reports from 20mph zones despite an apparent freeze on taking complaints.
Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) posted on its website it needed to deal with an "unprecedented number" of speeding concerns already reported.
That post was removed and Lancashire Police have said: "We are continuing to accept 20mph speed limit reports."
A councillor who raised the issue said it was a victory for common sense.
LRSP's website had said: "Due to the unprecedented number of speeding concerns we continue to receive relating to 20mph limits, we have made the difficult decision to pause the assessment of newly received 20mph limit concerns."
However a statement from Lancashire Police issued earlier said: "Due to the number of speed concerns submitted to the Road Safety Partnership, we have aligned extra resources to risk assess and prioritise the submissions in order to provide a timely response to the public.
"We are continuing to accept 20mph speed limit reports and would encourage anyone with speed concerns to report to the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership website."
South Ribble Labour councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman, who feared the decision to halt receiving complaints put lives at risk, welcomed the change of policy.
"I think this is a response to the media publicity - it's a victory for common sense," he said.
"Instead of addressing our genuine worries and making our roads safer, it feels like [LRSP] adopted the classic 'hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil' approach."
He added "lives are at stake" and it was "disappointing" to see LRSP "shutting down the capability for residents to report speed concerns".
People are ordinarily invited to report concerns of excessive speed to LRSP for review by the Lancashire Speed Management Group, which includes representatives from Lancashire Police and the local authorities.