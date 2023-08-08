Blackpool Grand Theatre needs £500k of repairs, council told
Nearly £500,000 worth of repairs needs to be carried out at a Grade II listed theatre, the venue has said.
Rainwater leaks into parts of Blackpool's Grand Theatre means it needs renovation work to its dome.
Plans for the repair work have been submitted by the Grand Theatre Trust, which owns the venue, to Blackpool Council for approval.
It proposes to bid for Arts Council England funding in the autumn towards the cost of the work.
If the bid succeeds the repairs would be carried out in the spring without affecting the theatre's programme.
Documents submitted with the planning application warn the property on Church Street, which opened in July 1894, "is suffering from widespread water ingress as a result of failed roofing, valley gutters, parapets and lack of pointing".
Investment would "rectify the significant and widespread roof leaks which will help to protect this Grade II-listed property preventing further damage and deterioration".
A theatre spokeswoman said: "Now in its 130th year, Blackpool Grand Theatre is bearing up well considering its age.
"The theatre's maintenance team, supported by specialists in Victorian building techniques, usually identify and repair any defects before they cause major damage.
"However, the theatre was closed for 18 months during the Covid lockdowns, and when it reopened in September 2021 the team noticed there had been considerable weather damage to its roofs and walls."
She added: "A building condition survey was commissioned by the Blackpool Grand Theatre Trust earlier this year and found some issues with rainwater leaking in, with the potential to damage the roof timbers and decorative plasterwork of the auditorium ceiling."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said planning permission was being sought including the replacement of the pitched slate roof to the offices, skylight replacement and gutter replacement.