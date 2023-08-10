Two new creations unveiled for Blackpool Illuminations
Two new creations have been unveiled for Blackpool's famous light show.
One of the displays at Blackpool Illuminations by a Native American artist follows last year's replacement of a controversial "Wild West" tableaux.
The display was accused of reinforcing racial stereotypes.
Canadian Bruce Alfred of the Kwakwakaʼwakw tribe has designed a piece alongside Liverpool-born Dr Chila Kumari Singh Burman.
Blackpool Council said Mr Alfred, who specialises in Native American art, has created "an evocative design featuring hand-drawn images of eagles and Orca whales".
The council added it was the first display to be designed by a north American artist and one of the first to be developed using 3D printing technology.
The tableau, which incorporates more than 13,000 programmable LED lamps is intended to be the first of a new series of tableaux entitled "Light Around The World" that will celebrate international cultures.
'Ice-cream dream'
Merseyside-born Dr Burman has produced installations for the Tate Gallery and Covent Garden in London, as well as special commissions for film companies, including Netflix.
She said: "This is a dream come true. I visited the Illuminations from the age of five every year with my mum and dad, siblings and family from Punjab.
"This is my childhood gone full circle and I can't believe it is happening. My late mum and dad would have been over the moon to see their ice cream van on a Blackpool Illuminations tableau."
Councillor Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said the new works were "truly stunning" and showed the "sheer scale of ambition as we continue to reinvent one of the UK's most enduring tourist attractions".
Jen Cleary of Arts Council England said: "It is exciting news that new installations are being designed by renowned artists Dr Chila Kumari Singh Burman, who is making a return to Blackpool, and Bruce Alfred."
The Illuminations will be launched on 1 September for a four-month season.
