Blackpool Zoo comes close to recapturing pelican scared by gulls
- Published
Zookeepers have come "within metres" of capturing a pelican which went missing after it was scared by gulls and "taken on a gust of wind", a zoo has said.
Blackpool Zoo said the fledgling was blown away from its enclosure after being startled on 4 August.
A representative said a verified sighting at about 07:50 BST led a team to Granny's Bay in nearby Fairhaven.
However, they said that while keepers waded out to the avian escapee, it flew away before they could capture it.
The zoo previously said the 14-week-old brown-feathered bird, which was about 4ft (1.2m) tall with a 5ft (1.5m) wingspan, was "taken on a gust of wind" after being frightened by the gulls and keepers lost sight of it as it headed towards South Shore.
It said pelicans were "beautiful, docile creatures" and there was "no threat to the public", but anyone who spotted it should not approach it.
The zoo also asked anyone who believed they had seen the bird to take a picture and send it to the zoo, "so we can confirm that it is the pelican and not another species of bird, as some well-meaning members of the public have been sending images of herons and gannets in particular".
The sighting earlier was on a beach about six miles (9.6km) to the south of the zoo.
The zoo representative said the sighting "coincided with the high tide time" and keepers "travelled straight to the site and located the bird alive, looking well and on the sea".
"They waded out and were within metres, but the pelican flew away," they said.
They added that they wanted "people in the area to be vigilant" and report any sighting with a picture "as soon as possible" after they spotted it.
"Please do not approach the pelican as it will fly away," they said.
In April, the zoo advertised for "seagull deterrents", a role which would see successful applicants dressed up in bird costumes to scare away the nuisance birds.
It later said almost 200 people had applied for the roles.