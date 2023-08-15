Dylan Ramsay: Mum celebrates child water safety curriculum inclusion
- Published
A mum is celebrating the addition of water safety to the national curriculum after a 12-year campaign which began following the death of her son.
Beckie Ramsay said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" and her 13-year-old son Dylan had not "died in vain".
Dylan Ramsay was swimming at Hill Top Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley, when he suffered cold water shock in July 2011.
Water safety is included in a new school sport activity plan.
Ms Ramsay, who received a BEM for her water safety campaigning, told BBC Radio Lancashire: "This is massive for everybody who has fought for it - this is just crazy.
"It is just so hard to take in - I've worked so hard."
She said the newly released Department for Education (DFE) document School Sport and Activity Action Plan was "everything I have fought for".
Ms Ramsay added: "I didn't think this day would actually come and I can finally say Dylan did not die in vain."
She has spoken in parliament and schools about the need for water safety education both at sea and inland.
"We only teach our children enough to kill them - we teach them to swim but not about water safety," she said.
"If you give a child a false sense of security without explaining the risks of different types of water you are setting them up to fail," Ms Ramsay added.
Ms Ramsay first stressed the message of safe swimming in the aftermath of the death of her son who she described as a strong swimmer.
The DFE document released last month stated: "Swimming and water safety is included in the primary PE national curriculum. All pupils should be taught to swim and how to be safe in and around water during their time in primary school, which can be usefully reinforced at secondary school.
"All pupils should also be taught practical water safety techniques in a pool, such as how to float, tread water, signal for help and exit from deep water.
"This can be complemented by classroom-based lessons that go further and cover aspects such as cold water shock, beach flags or the dangers of rip currents."
Ms Ramsay said she was determined to ensure the policy was followed up.
"We need to make that every child and every school know the facts," she said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk