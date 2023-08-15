Man arrested after children hurt in Barton A6 van crash
- Published
Three children have been hurt, one seriously, after being hit by a van, police have said.
It happened shortly before 13:15 BST on the A6 Garstang Road, Barton, near Preston, Lancashire Police said.
Two girls and a boy have been taken to hospital with one in a critical but stable condition.
A 59-year-old man from Nateby, near Garstang, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The conditions of the other two children have not been released by police.
The road has been closed as emergency services deal with the incident with diversions in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.