Damian Jackson: Police in murder probe say community has answers
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a flat say they are "building up a picture of his routine" as they appeal for help.
Damian Jackson, 50, was discovered on Regent Street, Lancaster, on 25 July.
A post-mortem examination found he died from "multiple injuries". Police said his death was being treated as murder.
The Lancashire force said officers had spoken to residents and watched CCTV but still needed witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Mr Jackson's last confirmed sighting was at about 10:20 BST at the Aldi store on Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster.
Forensic experts and crime scene investigators have examined his flat in detail with the police "keeping his family regularly informed".
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "It's three weeks since Damian died and our investigation has been a very detailed one.
"Damian lived alone and we have been building up a picture of his lifestyle, his routine and who he had contact with.
"Someone knows what happened to Damian at his flat and the answers will be within the local community."
