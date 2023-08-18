Accrington's 'confusing' one-way system to be reviewed
A review will look at a town's one-way system which has been described as "confusing and frustrating."
Deputy leader of Hyndburn Council, Peter Britcliffe, said Accrington town centre needed to be more accessible.
Issues that will be looked at include an obsolete bus lane on Whalley Road and the standardisation of time limits on car parks.
Lancashire County Council said improvements would attract more visitors and help businesses to thrive.
Highways boss Rupert Swarbrick will work with Mr Britcliffe on the review, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said: "We're now looking into a number of issues that were raised with me and are due to meet again in the coming weeks to discuss what we've found out about the impact and feasibility of these initial proposals."
Mr Britcliffe said: "The current one-way system in Accrington town centre is confusing and frustrating.
"I was delighted to meet with Councillor Swarbrick to discuss it, our discussions were very constructive.
"Currently every route into Accrington leads away from the town centre.
"We want to make the town centre more accessible and people to have more time to enjoy it."
Accrington has been awarded £20m in levelling up funding from the government to improve the town centre, support low carbon initiatives and redevelop the Market Hall and Burtons Chambers.