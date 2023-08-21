Lancashire trains cancelled after lorry hits railway bridge
- Published
A lorry has hit a railway bridge prompting Network Rail to urge drivers to know the height and size of their vehicles.
Rail services were cancelled after the heavy goods vehicle struck a bridge at Church and Oswaldtwistle railway station, five miles from Blackburn.
It happened just before 10:00 BST and no-one was injured, police said.
Network Rail said such incidents "cost taxpayers millions of pounds every year" ad could be "completely avoided".
"Rail passengers faced needless train delays this morning after a heavy goods vehicle hit a railway bridge by Church and Oswaldtwistle station forcing us to stop trains for safety reasons," a statement said.
Engineers sent to the scene found no structural damage to the bridge and the railway line was reopened just over an hour later.
Network Rail added: "Bridge strikes like these cost taxpayers millions of pounds every year and can be completely avoided.
"We urge drivers to always know the height and size of their vehicles - including any loads they are carrying - and to carefully plan their routes so our infrastructure isn't put at risk in this way."