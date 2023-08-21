Morecambe: Racist and homophobic graffiti sprayed in resort
- Published
Racist and homophobic graffiti sprayed round a seaside resort "will not be tolerated", according to police.
It was daubed around Morecambe, including the war memorial, "to cause offence", at about 01:00 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
The suspect moved through Euston Road, Victoria Street, Northumberland Street and along the Promenade.
Police issued a CCTV image of the person who is suspected to have carried out the "appalling offence".
Ch Insp Dave Hannan said: "I appreciate the image we have provided is hard to work with, which is why we need your help.
"Any footage you have, doorbell or dashcam, could help us retrace their steps further.
"Someone out there knows who did this, and we could strongly encourage anyone to come forward with information."
Councillor Caroline Jackson, chair of the Lancaster district community safety partnership, said: "We were utterly appalled and disgusted by yet more cases of malicious graffiti in Morecambe.
"This attack on our community shows complete disrespect for all those who care deeply about this town, for those who run businesses and attract visitors and for those heroes of past and present who were willing to give their lives in its defence.
"Let it be known that criminal behaviour such as this is not wanted here and in no way reflects the values of those who live here."
Swastikas and "vile" racist and homophobic graffiti were also sprayed round the resort in July before a Pride event.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk