Great Harwood: Banking hub to open in town without branch
- Published
A town is set to get a new banking hub, six years after its last branch closed.
Great Harwood in Lancashire has not had a high street bank since Lloyds closed its Queen Street branch in May 2017.
Financial services provider Link now plans to open a hub to provide a counter service along with consultation rooms for major banks.
Hyndburn MP Sara Britcliffe, who lobbied for the hub, said many people in the north of Hyndburn had complained about the lack of banking services.
"I have been determined to do something about that," the Conservative MP added.
A trend in high street banks closing across the country has made it increasingly difficult for people to access in-person banking advice.
Earlier this year, following consultation with businesses and local people, Ms Britcliffe submitted a community request to Link for a Great Harwood hub, which it accepted this week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The process will now move from Link to Cash Access UK - who are responsible for identifying a site and securing a lease.
Ms Britcliffe said the announcement meant residents would "now have a fully fledged banking hub in Great Harwood which provides the same services as a traditional bank and where individuals will be able to access advice and services from their own bank".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk