Unsafe corridor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital demolished
- Published
A crumbling hospital corridor has been demolished after being condemned as unsafe.
A structural survey found the corridor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be "at risk of potential future collapse".
The passageway, which has since been demolished, was not being used by staff and patients while in that condition.
A planning application has now been submitted to Blackpool Council to construct a new walkway.
Documents submitted with the application warned the old corridor was in an "extremely poor state of condition and has been condemned by the project structural engineer as being at risk of potential future collapse".
Timber was rotten and "the single glazing along the full length of the corridor is also at risk of falling out of the frames", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application added: "This exposure along with a lack of existing insulation, means the existing corridor falls well short of meeting the needs of the trust in terms of patient safety and thermal performance.
"The new corridor will provide a safe route for inpatients to travel to the Endoscopy unit from the main hospital street with significantly improved security and thermal performance as part of a robust modern construction."
The works are part of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals' £6m investment in endoscopy care to provide an additional procedure room, improve staff facilities, administration space, a Trans Nasal Endoscopy (TNE) procedure room, general environment improvements for patients and enhance the flow through the unit.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk