Blackpool man charged with murder over stabbing death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a stabbing victim.
Lancashire Police said Ryan Broxup, 49, from Blackpool, was found outside a home on Hollywood Avenue in the town shortly before 08:00 BST on 6 August after officers went to a report of a man being stabbed in the leg.
The force said he was taken to hospital but died the following day.
James Welsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A force representative said Mr Welsh was originally charged with wounding and possession of a knife, but following Mr Broxup's death and "after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service", he had been "served with a postal requisition for murder".
