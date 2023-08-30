Oswaldtwistle war memorial damage investigated by police
A bronze angel has been removed from a Grade II listed war memorial and then dumped in nearby bushes.
The statue was removed from the monument on Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire Police said.
Hilary Austin, chairwoman of Church and Oswaldtwistle Royal British Legion, said she was "flabbergasted" to find the angel, which "weighs a tonne", when cleaning the area.
The community had been shocked by the "disrespect", she said.
Police are investigating the vandalism and appealed for information.
Ms Austin told BBC Radio Lancashire: "When I found it I couldn't even roll it over to see exactly what it was.
"Being so heavy it's obviously taken a lot of effort to get down and they have had to get half way up the memorial to do it as well."
She said it was an "area of reflection" and she was "absolutely shocked" and "upset" by the incident.
"The community has been left speechless. They feel it is so disrespectful," she added.
Earlier this month, racist and homophobic graffiti was sprayed around Morecambe, including on the war memorial.
Mayor of Lancaster Roger Dennison has called for anyone found to have defaced the memorial with Nazi symbols to be banned from the town's pubs and football club.