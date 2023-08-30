Police release CCTV of Aston Villa coach bricking in Burnley
Police investigating the bricking of the Aston Villa team coach have released CCTV footage of the incident.
It shows the moment a brick was hurled at the vehicle as it left Burnley following their Premier League match victory at Turf Moor on Sunday.
Damage was caused to the bus and, although no-one was injured, police said the incident could have caused serious injury or even a death.
Officers want to identify two men seen close to the left of the coach.
They were captured in the footage seconds before the incident, shortly before 17:15 BST, as the vehicle entered the M65 motorway at junction 10.
Officers also appealed for information from anyone in the area at the time or any motorists who have dashcam footage.
'Extremely serious'
Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: "This incident could have been so much worse and it is nothing but good luck that nobody was injured.
"The coach driver could have been injured by the broken glass, causing him to swerve into another vehicle, or another vehicle could have been hit by the brick.
"There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities.
"For this reason we are taking this incident extremely seriously.
"We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch.
"We appreciate the footage of them is quite grainy, but one is wearing distinctive clothing and this may help somebody recognise them."
A man arrested in relation to the incident has since been released with no further action, having been found not to have been involved.
