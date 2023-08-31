Shadow minister's tourism pledge during Blackpool Illuminations visit
- Published
A Labour shadow minister is pledging to put the spotlight on tourism after visiting the Blackpool Illuminations' headquarters.
During a visit to the Lightworks Depot, MP Jeff Smith said the industry had a key role to play in the UK's economic growth and there should be a dedicated tourism minister.
He said his party was committed to tackling issues Blackpool was facing.
The resort has seen soaring numbers of unregulated short-term lets.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, which covers tourism, has been asked for a response.
Mr Smith, who is Manchester Withington MP, said tourism could play a key part in Labour's plans to grow the economy if elected and he supported recent calls made in a House of Lords report for a dedicated ministerial role, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Forward thinking'
"We're not saying we are going to come in and spend lots of money, but what we need is a government which will give tourism the kind of priority as an absolutely key industry for the country that it deserves," he said.
"It's such an important industry for the UK and I would support having a dedicated tourism minister."
Mr Smith spoke to Blackpool Council leaders about the need for stronger controls of the Airbnb sector.
The Labour-led authority has said it was having to deal with a spate of complaints about anti-social behaviour from venues, many of which were operating without planning permission.
This summer, the Fylde coast has been hit by sewage leaks caused by a ruptured pipe prompting people being warned not to swim at a number of beaches.
Mr Smith said it was vital to learn first hand some of the challenges faced by seaside towns.
He said: "Things like the sewage problems and the issue around Airbnbs causing difficulties for local communities.
"They are the sort of things we are committed to addressing."
"Blackpool is a really forward thinking city. It has a unique selling point, fantastic tradition and a lot to build on so I am very confident it will be successful in the future.
"I have had a look round the Illuminations factory which is fascinating and such a massive operation, and it is so important to Blackpool."