Preston man admits night out manslaughter attack
- Published
A man has admitted killing a man who died in hospital two days after being assaulted on a night out.
Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, was attacked near Birley Street in Preston at about 02:40 BST on 12 August 2022, police said.
Jak Fairclough, 29, of Blackpool Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Preston Crown Court and was bailed, to be sentenced later.
A second man, 22, of Preston, has denied manslaughter and was remanded in custody to face trial on 11 March.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.