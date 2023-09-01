Blackpool community centre given £72k funding boost
A community centre has been given a funding lifeline after receiving a £72,000 grant.
Layton Community House (LCH) in Blackpool provides support to vulnerable groups and has been battling to secure cash for the future.
The grant, awarded by The Tudor Trust, means the centre can continue to operate for at least the next three years.
LCH said it was "extremely pleased" with the announcement.
The centre offers IT classes, a gardening club and a drop-in service which gives advice on benefits, housing, and employment issues.
LCH also provides baby products and hygiene products to those eligible for assistance and is home to a mental health group organised by the council.
Martin Mitchell, LCH chairman, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that "funding core costs are always difficult for small charities" and thanked The Tudor Trust for their backing.
He added: "We will continue to work closely with the community and will have a number of further community support projects on offer soon."
