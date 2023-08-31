Blackpool man charged with murder after death of boy, 2
- Published
A man has been charged with murder and child cruelty after the death of a toddler.
The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive by emergency services at a house in Blackpool on 19 August, police said.
He was taken to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he died two days later.
Daniel Hardcastle, of Central Drive, Blackpool, is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The 30-year-old had appeared at the same court on 21 August charged with Section 18 wounding and was remanded into custody.
Following the child's death he has now been charged with murder and child cruelty, Lancashire Police said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk