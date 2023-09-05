Bamber Bridge man jailed for rape and child sex assaults
A "dangerous and predatory" paedophile who raped a woman while on bail awaiting trial for sexual assaulting two children has been jailed.
Michael Levy, 39, sexually abused a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old on a number of occasions between 2019 and 2021, Lancashire Police said.
He then pressured a woman into letting him into her home before raping her.
Levy has been jailed for 18 years at Preston Crown Court after being convicted in two separate trials.
He was found guilty of 13 sexual offences against children under 13 in March before being convicted of rape in July.
Warning: This article contains distressing content
Police said Levy, of no fixed address but formerly of Bamber Bridge, bombarded his first and youngest victim with WhatsApp messages telling her he loved her.
He sexually abused his second victim several times including when she was in her school uniform, police added.
'Sordid sexual view'
After being charged with the offences, Levy was bailed ahead of his trial.
By this time, Levy had began bombarding his third victim with messages.
He then pressured the woman into agreeing to meet him for a coffee in January and then to let him come over to her house while her friend was there, police said.
After the victim's friend had left, Levy bit her, sexually assaulted her and raped her, the force said.
Levy was smirking at the victim throughout, police added.
'Sense of entitlement'
The mother of the teenage victim wrote in a victim personal statement to the court that her "very bubbly" daughter's moods had changed and she had vivid nightmares and would wake up in tears.
The woman said in her victim personal statement: "I feel scared all the time.
"I struggle to sleep and when I do it's only a couple of hours, then I am stressed at the children, it's just awful."
Det Con Jo Billington said the offences had a "profound impact" on all three of his victims.
"Levy is a dangerous and predatory offender with a sordid sexual view and sense of entitlement towards both women and girls," she said.
"He planned these offences and continued to sexually assault his victims even when they pleaded with him to stop."
Levy was handed a further five years on licence, made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and told to sign the sex offenders' register for life.