Preston's last surviving windmill could become AirBnb
A city's only surviving windmill could be turned into an Airbnb or a house share under new plans.
The historic grade-II listed building on Cragg's Row, Plungington, has lain derelict for decades.
Plans to convert the windmill, which is more than 200 years old, into a community hub and foodbank fell by the wayside in 2021.
But now two planning applications have been submitted by the same developer to Preston City Council.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that Simca Investments Ltd has lodged proposals to reinvent the windmill, which has not had any sails since the 1880s, into a rental Airbnb network or a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
HMOs are properties converted for at least three people from more than one household, who share facilities like a kitchen and bathroom.
Plans include "minor" external alterations to the exterior including the creation of three new windows at ground-floor level and another at first-floor height.
A fire at the windmill, which has also been subject to vandalism, is believed to have damaged the main building's timber structural elements.
This will have to be inspected more closely once work begins before it can be decided whether it can be retained, repaired or replaced, planning documents state.
As well as planning permission, the proposals would require listed-building consent.
According to Historic England listing, the windmill is one of the few remaining examples of this style in the county.