Blackpool murder arrest after man reported missing
A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was reporting missing.
Edward Forrester, 55, from Blackpool was last seen in Seafield Road at 13:31 BST on 1 September.
Lancashire Police have said that although an arrest has been made, their "priority remains finding Eddie alive".
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "This is clearly a very distressing time for Eddie's family and my thoughts are with them.
"We have a dedicated team of officers carrying numerous enquiries to find Eddie and our hope is that we find him alive.
"I want to reiterate that we are very much keeping an open mind about what may have happened to him."
Mr Forrester is 5ft 5ins, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and green t-shirt and possibly had an orange pull-along trolley with him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancashire Police.
