Preston crash: Boy, 2, injured after being hit by bus
- Published
A two-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a bus.
The child was taken to hospital after the crash on Sharoe Green Lane in the Fulwood area of Preston shortly before 1300 BST.
Lancashire Police said the toddler's injuries were "not thought to be serious".
North West Ambulance Service confirmed that the boy was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital for further care.
The road was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road for almost three hours.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.