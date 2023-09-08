Boy, 10, dies after electric shock at Blackpool hotel
- Published
A 10-year-old has died after he received an electric shock at a hotel.
The boy was found unresponsive at about 22:40 BST on Sunday in Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade in Blackpool.
He died on Thursday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said. The child's injuries were consistent with him having received a "high voltage of electricity", the force added.
"His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time," a spokesman said.
A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.