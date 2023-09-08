British man fighting in Ukraine found dead in water
- Published
A British man who went to fight for the International Legion in Ukraine was found dead in a body of water with his hands bound behind his back.
Jordan Chadwick, 31, from Burnley in Lancashire, served as a Scots guard in the British Army from 2011 to 2015.
His mother Brenda Chadwick said her family were "devastated" by the death of her son, who was known as Joe.
The Ukrainian International Army organised his repatriation on the 7 August.
An inquest to establish the cause of Mr Chadwick's death will be held in February.
Mrs Chadwick told the BBC that he always wanted to be a soldier from a young age.
"His passion to support freedom and assist others with his skills led him to leave the UK and travel to the Ukraine in early October 2022," she said.
But on 26 June, Mrs Chadwick said she was informed by Lancashire Police that her son had been killed.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) contacted her the following day and confirmed the tragic news.
'No words'
She said: "Although we are extremely proud of his unwavering courage and resilience, his death has been devastating.
"No words can be found to describe the loss of such a short life.
"A son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle, who was loved immensely."
An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities."