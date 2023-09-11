Boy, 16, dies after going into Burnley canal in heatwave
A 16-year-old boy has died after going into a canal in the heatwave, police have said.
The teenager had gone into the Leeds-Liverpool canal near Empire Way, Burnley, at 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Lancashire Police said emergency services searched for him for three hours before his body was pulled from the water and he was pronounced dead.
A force spokesperson said "our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time".
They added police were investigating and a file would be passed to the coroner.
Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far as a temperature of 32.7C (91F) was recorded at Heathrow Airport.
