Blackburn: Ten fire engines tackle big warehouse blaze
Ten fire engines have been called to tackle a large blaze at a warehouse in east Lancashire.
The county's fire and rescue service said crews were working hard to contain the flames in Blackburn and prevent the fire spreading further.
The warehouse blaze broke out at Shadsworth Business Park at about 20:30 BST.
A number of roads have been closed in the area and people have been encouraged to close windows and doors.
