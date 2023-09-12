Blackburn vape factory blaze under control, fire service says
- Published
A large blaze which engulfed a vape factory has been brought under control, a fire service has said.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it worked through the night to stop the fire at Blackburn's Shadsworth Business Park, which broke out at about 20:30 BST on Monday, from spreading further.
Station manager John Costello said crews were still at the scene but road closures had been lifted.
He said the operation had been "quite a big job" and needed 10 engines.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.