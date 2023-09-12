Colne waste dumping: Jail for man who failed to pay £360k order
- Published
A "prolific waste criminal" who was ordered to pay £368,000 for dumping waste without a permit has been jailed after failing to pay the money.
John Allison, 77 and of Colne, faced a Proceeds of Crime hearing in January over hazardous waste left at two sites in the Lancashire town.
He had previously been jailed for three years in 2021 over the dumping.
The Environment Agency said he had now been jailed again for three years and five months for not paying the order.
It said Allison, of Southfield Lane, had earned more than £800,000 from his crimes, which had caused "immense risk" and "significant fires".
A representative said the waste was a mixture of household and commercial materials and there had been a number of complaints about it.
Speaking after Allison was jailed, they added that the "custodial sentence" sent out a "strong signal to others that we will continue to fight tirelessly to combat waste crime".
They said waste crime was not "a faceless offence" and impacted "communities, the environment and legitimate businesses".