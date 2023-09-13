Tributes paid to 'larger than life' former Pendle mayor who has died
Tributes have been paid to a "kind, helpful and caring" former mayor who has died aged 71.
James Starkie served as a Pendle councillor for 12 years and was mayor of the district from May 2018 to May 2019.
His former council colleagues have said he was a "community champion" who was "extremely passionate" about the local area and worked hard for residents.
Mr Starkie's funeral will be held on 22 September in Higham.
Pendle Council Leader Asjad Mahmood said Mr Starkie, who died on 7 September, was a "well-respected" member of the community who "worked tirelessly" for residents.
He was a "community champion who worked so hard for his residents and contributed so much to Pendle," Councillor Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the council's Conservative Group, added.
Another colleague, Councillor Sarah Cockburn-Price said he was a "larger-than-life character" who was "extremely passionate about the area he served."
