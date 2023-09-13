Boy who died after electric shock at Blackpool hotel Tiffany's named
A 10-year-old boy who died after he suffered an electric shock at a hotel has been named.
Jack Piper-Sheach was found shortly after 22:30 BST on 3 September at Tiffany's Hotel in Blackpool.
He died with his family at his bedside four days later in hospital in Liverpool.
Police said the injuries to the boy, who was reportedly from Wales, were consistent with him having received a "high voltage of electricity".
The inquest into the boy's death is due to open at Blackpool Coroner's Court on Friday.
Lancashire Police said following an initial investigation the matter had been passed to the local authority, who said its investigation was "ongoing".
The hotel on Blackpool's seafront has been closed since the incident.
A statement from the hotel following the boy's death said it was "heartbroken by the news" and its "thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time".