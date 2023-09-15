Police investigating juror's claims of Andy Pilley trial bribe
Police are investigating allegations that a juror in the fraud trial of Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley was offered £20,000 to find him guilty.
Pilley was found guilty in June for his involvement in a fraud which "duped" firms into expensive energy contracts.
The Daily Mail reported a juror's claims that he was approached by two men and told he would face consequences if he did not accept the bribe.
Lancashire Police said it was aware of the complaint, which had been reviewed.
A representative said it was now with detectives, who would make "further inquiries" and contact "the complainant".
In the newspaper, the juror said he was approached in March while the case was in its sixth month.
He also alleged that other jurors were bribed to find Pilley guilty.
He said he fled overseas and was excused from jury duty, but reported the matter to the police following the verdict.
Pilley was found guilty at Preston Crown Court of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.
A trading standards investigation found he mis-sold gas and electricity contracts and posted fake customer comments on websites.
Pilley, of Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, was jailed for 13 years in July for the multimillion-pound fraud.
Three other people were also jailed for their role in the scam.
Pilley, who went to prison for four months in 1998 for conspiracy to steal from the Post Office when he was a counter clerk, resigned as chairman and club director of the League One side following his conviction.
