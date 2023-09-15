Answers needed over boy's hotel electrocution death - coroner
- Published
There are "questions to be asked" about how a 10-year-old boy was electrocuted at a hotel in a seaside town, a coroner has said.
Jack Piper-Sheach was found unresponsive in the Lobby of Tiffany's Hotel in Blackpool on 3 September.
He was taken to hospital where he died with his family at his bedside on 7 September.
A full inquest into his death will take place in February.
The boy and his family were in the Lancashire town for a holiday from their home in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, when the incident happened.
At the opening of the inquest earlier, senior coroner Alan Wilson was told that a paediatric consultant found the boy had suffered an electrocution injury and cardiac arrest with a lack of oxygen to the brain.
Mr Wilson said there were "clearly questions to be asked about how the incident has happened".
He called for evidence from Blackpool Council to see if any interactions had taken place with the directors of the hotel over health and safety issues.
The North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have also been asked to provide reports.
A pre-inquest review in December will look at who will be called to give evidence ahead of the full hearing.
Lancashire Police said that following an initial investigation the matter had been passed to the local authority.
Blackpool Council said their investigation was ongoing.
Following Jack's death, a spokesman for the hotel said they would assist any investigation and passed on condolences to the boy's family.