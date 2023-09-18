Planners give go-ahead for £500k Blackpool Grand Theatre repairs
Urgent repairs to secure the future of a historic theatre have been given the go-ahead by town hall planners.
A survey of the grade-II listed Grand Theatre in Blackpool found rainwater was leaking in through parts of the roof earlier this year.
It is hoped the repair work, which will cost £500,000, will be completed by next spring.
The council said restoration was "urgently required' to make the theatre watertight".
In the decision notice, the council added that repairs would be carried out on a like-for-like basis which "would not affect the character or significance of the Grand Theatre".
A funding bid to the Arts Council England is expected to be made to help cover the cost of the work at the theatre, which opened in 1894.
In documents published on the council's planning website, the Theatres Trust said the Grand Theatre was "considered one of the finest works of renowned theatre architect Frank Matcham".
"It is an important and valued cultural venue for Blackpool, hosting a busy programme which both meets the needs of local people as well as contributing to Blackpool's visitor offer," the trust said.
"Therefore, efforts to support its ongoing conservation and operations are to be supported.
"These works are entirely to address deficiencies with the building which if left unresolved would result in continued deterioration and compromise the building's significance as well as its ability to operate."