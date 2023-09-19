Preston and Blackpool trains cancelled due to power lines damage

Damaged power lines Kirkham/WeshamNetwork Rail
Lines are blocked due to damage to the overhead wires at Kirkham and Wesham

Rail services between Preston and Blackpool have been suspended after a tree fell on to the power lines.

National Rail said trains to Blackpool North were out of action until 13:00 BST while there would be delays between Preston and Blackpool South.

Northern passengers can use their tickets on replacement bus and coach services.

Network Rail apologised on social media for the delays and urged passengers to check timetables before travelling.

