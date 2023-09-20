Blackpool nurse accused of ill-treatment denies 'fraud' claim
A nurse accused of sedating patients for "amusement" has denied she is a "complete fraud" who has given a "performance" to jurors.
Catherine Hudson, 54, and Charlotte Wilmot, 48, are on trial over the alleged ill-treatment of patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The two nurses' WhatsApp messages were uncovered following allegations by a whistleblower, the court has heard.
The offending is alleged to have happened between 2017 and 2018.
Ms Hudson, 54, is accused of drugging patients on the stroke unit with unprescribed sleeping pills.
The prosecution claims she targeted her alleged victims for an "easy life" on work shifts and if she disliked patients or their families.
Ms Hudson denies inappropriately giving any drugs and said text conversations with colleagues were "just banter" to relieve the stresses of the job.
She has told jurors that the whole ward was "corrupt" and "95% of the staff" would take medication from the unit and "regrettably" she eventually stole drugs, she said.
Earlier, she told Peter Wright KC, cross-examining, that she tried to report her concerns about wholesale stealing a "couple of times" but never formally to the health trust.
'A joke'
Ms Hudson said a senior colleague told her nothing could be done about it because "we would all be in trouble".
She told the court: "There was just no point in reporting it to senior management."
Mr Wright said: "You remained utterly silent about that until your arrest?"
"Yes," said Hudson.
Mr Wright said "And you consider yourself to be a nurse of integrity?"
"Yes," she repeated.
Mr Wright said: "You are a complete fraud, aren't you?"
The defendant replied: " No."
Mr Wright said: "The last day-and-a-half has been a performance hasn't it?"
"No," said Ms Hudson.
Mr Wright went on to say that she had been "found out", which she denied.
He added: "The truth here is you are the one at the centre of all this?"
She repeated: "No."
Mr Wright added: "And your little cohort of similar-minded individuals who have shared the joke?"
Ms Hudson said: "No. The text messages were never intended to be anything but a joke."
Mr Wright claimed Ms Hudson had been trying to minimise her guilt and deflect her misconduct on to others, which she refuted.
Ms Hudson, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, denies ill-treating four patients and stealing Mebeverine, a medicine.
Ms Wilmot, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, denies encouraging Ms Hudson to sedate one of those patients.
Both defendants have also pleaded not guilty to conspiring to ill-treat another patient.
The trial continues.