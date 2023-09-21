Four boys arrested after Aston Villa coach hit by canister in Burnley
- Published
Four 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a gas canister was thrown at a Premier League team bus.
The coach, carrying the Aston Villa squad, was hit following a match against Burnley on 27 August.
The canister, which caused around £10,000 worth of damage, struck the windscreen as the coach entered the M65 at junction 10.
The teenagers have been held on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life.
Nobody was injured in the incident, but Lancashire Police said it could have caused a serious crash.
PC Ross Bosdorff said officers had taken the incident "extremely seriously".
Anybody with information or video footage, who have not yet spoken to police, have been urged to get in touch with the force.
