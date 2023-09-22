Call for urgent review over Blackburn swimming pool legionella closure
- Published
Councillors have called for an urgent review into all council buildings after a swimming pool was closed due to legionella bacteria.
Blackburn's Daisyfield Pools shut on 19 August after the bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' disease, was traced in hot and cold water supplies.
It was later revealed that Blackburn with Darwen Council faced £3.1m in repairs for the wider building.
Two councillors said it raised "major concerns" about council properties.
The facility is owned by Blackburn with Darwen Council but was operated by swimming firm HALF Fish.
After its closure, it was revealed the council faced bills of £71,000 to refurbish the site and £3.1m for wider building repairs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Mark Russell said the incident "threw up a few major concerns, including how the building was allowed to deteriorate to such an extent that over £3.1m would be required to bring it back into good condition".
"It begs the question of whether other council properties could be in similar situations," he added.
He and councillor Paul Marrow have asked for an urgent review into the issue.
The scrutiny committee's Labour chairman Suleman Khonat said he would be happy to consider adding the issue to its future agenda, once the council's consultation on the future of the Daisyfield Pools building was completed later this year.
"I also believe that it would inappropriate and unfair to discuss this item while we have a consultation in progress," Mr Khonat replied.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk