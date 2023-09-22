Matthew Daulby: Ten men charged in connection with stab death
- Published
Ten men have been been charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old who was stabbed.
Matthew Daulby from Liverpool was one of two men stabbed near Railway Road in Ormskirk on 29 July.
Eight men, 19, and two 18-year-olds, all of Merseyside, have been charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder, Lancashire Police said.
Finley Cook, 20, of Ormskirk and Henry Houghton, 18, of Scarisbrick have previously been charged with murder.
They have been remanded into custody to stand trial in November.
As part of their ongoing inquiries, Lancashire Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Thomas Dures, 19, who has links to Aughton and Liverpool.
Everton fans paid tribute to Mr Daulby during their Premier League game against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.