Blackpool murder probe launched after woman found with multiple injuries
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a women in her 50s was found dead with multiple injuries in Blackpool.
Officers were called to Redcar Road at 10:56 BST on Thursday following a report of an unexpected death. Lancashire Police named the woman as Alison Dodds.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Dodd suffered multiple injuries.
The force said her death is being treated as suspicious.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.