Blackpool death: Man arrested over woman's murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a woman was found dead in a flat in Blackpool.
Alison Dodds, 51, was found with "horrific injuries" at a property on Redcar Road, shortly before 11:00 BST last Thursday, Lancashire Police said.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Dodd had died of multiple injuries.
A 35-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder. Police - who said they would remain visible in the area - have appealed for more information.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said Ms Dodds had "suffered some horrific injuries" in the attack and described the investigation as "fast-moving".
"Although we have now made an arrest, we are still appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in contact with us," she said.
"We appreciate the support already given to us by many of the people in the community surrounding the address."
"The community should also be reassured that police will remain visible in the area. They are there to keep you safe, so do speak to them with any concerns or information you may have," she added.