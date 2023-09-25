Padiham man Stephen Anderton jailed for raping girls and abusing boy
A "dangerous" man who raped three girls and sexually abused a boy has been jailed for 27 years.
Stephen Anderton's abuse started in the 1980s and spanned four decades, Burnley Crown Court was told.
Lancashire Police said the youngest victims were aged just four when he began his "depraved catalogue of abuse".
Anderton, 53, from Padiham, was convicted of five rapes and 15 other sexual offences against children.
An investigation was launched after the mother of one of the victims first alerted the police in 2018 to report Anderton's crime against her daughter.
Inquiries then led to further victims being identified, police said.
'Perverted sexual interest'
Det Con Jade Shaw, from Lancashire Police, praised the victims for their courage in coming of forward.
"Anderton is a dangerous individual who presents a serious risk to children by his perverted sexual interest towards them," she said.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, one of the victims said that when the abuse happened they were "always blamed".
"Anderton blamed me. I blamed me," they said.
"From this experience, I've always struggled to let anyone into my life, as they would never be able to know the true me due to me blocking this out to survive."
Another victim said: "Although I have never been diagnosed with any mental health issues, I know that I have a split personality in a way.
"I can go from being mild and calm to being very angry for no reason at all.
"I believe this is all the frustration and memories I had as a kid growing up and what the defendant did to me that causes this."
'Life on hold'
The third victim struggled to put into words "the reprehensible damage the defendant caused to my life and the way I perceive the world".
"I often wish to have this life taken from me; I really do wish I could erase the past completely," they added.
The fourth victim told the court their life had been on hold after reporting the abuse.
[And this is] whilst the defendant has been away abroad on holiday, been seen out socialising like his life is not affected at all," they said.
"This is hard to take in, as I have felt so low and worthless."
Anderton was also given an extended licence period of one year and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
He will have to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
