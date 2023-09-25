Five new hangars lined up in Blackpool Airport expansion plan
- Published
Five new hangars are planned for Blackpool Airport in what would be the first new development on the site in 15 years.
Three 20,000 sq ft (1,858 sq m) hangars would be built for small planes and another two for larger aircraft like Boeing 737s, the council said.
The airport, which is closed to commercial flights, is a base for North West Air Ambulance and private flights.
The proposed revamp also includes developing a helicopter base.
The council said the proposal was a "major step forward" and the plan aimed to boost aviation, training and maintenance.
'Mammoth task'
A corporate jet hangar, executive aircraft handling facility hangar, airport administrative facilities and in the longer term a large apron are also planned for the west and centre of the airport.
Other "critical infrastructure" including the Air Traffic Control tower and rescue and firefighting services are set to follow later this year.
Councillor Gillian Campbell, chair of the board at Blackpool Airport Operations, said: "This is a major step forward for our historic airport.
"For over 100 years Blackpool Airport has been a huge part of our local area and economy. It is a mammoth task to redevelop it while also keeping it open for our customers, but we will make it work."
Over 37,000 flights took off and landed at Blackpool Airport in 2022 making it the second busiest general aviation airport in the UK.
The development is part of the third phase of Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.
Once the new hangars are occupied, 10 hectares (about 25 acres) of land around the north of Blackpool Airport have been earmarked for a new digital and technology quarter called Silicon Sands.