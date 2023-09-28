Funding secured for shared cycle and footpath in West Lancashire
More than £360,000 worth of funding has been agreed to construct a shared cycle and footpath in West Lancashire.
The Ormskirk to Burscough Linear Park finance was given the go-ahead by the council.
The scheme - along the former railway line - is designed to encourage more walking and cycling and improve air quality and biodiversity.
It will give users "a scenic commute between the two towns" away from busy roads, the council said.
Economic regeneration and finance portfolio holder, Councillor Rob Molloy, said: "We know that climate change is a huge concern for our residents.
"We're committed to helping West Lancashire become a more sustainable borough and backing projects such as the Ormskirk to Burscough Linear Park show how we're delivering on that front.
"We want to encourage residents to walk and cycle more, not only for the environment, but for their own health and wellbeing."
He said it was "vital" that there was access to "safe, high-quality, connected routes" to make cycling and walking "more attractive and viable", which this "important scheme delivers on all fronts".
