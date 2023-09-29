Accrington medieval church to be sold due to maintenance costs
- Published
A church which stands on a site used for worship for almost 14 centuries is to be sold after becoming too expensive to maintain, a diocese has said.
The Diocese of Blackburn said Accrington's Grade II*-listed Church of St James, which is also known as Church Kirk, would be sold for about £75,000.
It stands on a site used by Christians since AD642 and was built over three periods between 1284 and 1896.
The Archdeacon of Blackburn said it was not used and in a "very poor" state.
The Venerable Mark Ireland added that he was "very sorry" they could not find a solution for continued community use.
"The building was, and is, in very poor condition and needs significant funds for repairs," he said.
The church was closed in 2015 after a new building was opened nearby and its main set of eight bells were moved to St Cuthbert's Church in Over Kellet.
The oldest bell, which dates from 1537, remains in the building.
'Absolute disgrace'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a regeneration trust led by Graham Jones, who was formerly the Labour MP for Hyndburn, was set up to try and save the site for the local community, with proposals that it would be converted into a hub with a cafe and meeting room.
Archdeacon Ireland said he had "worked hard to find a future for Church Kirk and I am very sorry we have not been able to find a lasting solution to enable continued community use".
"The building is now up for sale," he said.
"All offers will be considered, including from community groups, as long as they have a viable business plan for the future of the building."
Mr Jones said his trust had been offered the opportunity to buy the church but could not afford the repair and maintenance costs without outside help.
He said they applied for grants from relevant bodies, including £30,000 from Hyndburn Council, which had been turned down.
He added that he expected that decision to be challenged by the Labour group at the council's next meeting.
"It would be an absolute disgrace if this building was sold rather than saved for the community," he said.
"Church Kirk is one of the oldest and most historic buildings in Hyndburn.
"It deserves to be supported by the council."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk